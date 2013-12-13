BOLOGNA Italy Dec 13 Raoul Weil, a former top
UBS banker charged by U.S. authorities for allegedly helping
Americans dodge taxes via secret Swiss bank accounts, was being
extradited to the United States on Friday after spending nearly
two months in an Italian jail, one of his lawyers and a judicial
official said.
Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen who used to be the
third-highest ranked executive at Zurich-based wealth management
giant UBS, was arrested mid-October while holidaying
with his wife at an upscale hotel in Bologna.
One of his lawyers and a judicial official said Weil had
left the Dozza prison in Bologna and was being extradited to the
United States.
The judicial source said Weil was already on a flight en
route to America.
Weil's lawyer in the United States, Aaron Marcu of
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, declined to comment.
U.S. authorities issued an international arrest warrant for
Weil in early 2009, just months after he was charged for
allegedly conspiring to help 17,000 American clients of UBS
avoid taxes. Weil denies any wrongdoing.
Last month, the banker agreed to go to the United States to
face trial.
Weil's indictment in November 2008 was a landmark in efforts
by U.S. authorities to clamp down on the alleged use of offshore
Swiss bank accounts by tax dodgers.
(Reporting by Valentina Accardo, Editing by Lisa Jucca)