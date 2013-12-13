(Adds Weil due to appear in U.S. court on Monday)
By Valentina Accardo
BOLOGNA Italy Dec 13 Raoul Weil, an ex-UBS
banker charged by U.S. authorities for allegedly helping
Americans dodge taxes via secret Swiss bank accounts, was being
extradited to the United States from Italy to face a trial
likely to reignite a global debate on tax fraud.
Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen who was once the
third-highest ranked executive at Zurich-based wealth manager
UBS, was arrested mid-October while holidaying with
his wife at an upscale hotel in the Italian northern city of
Bologna.
One of his lawyers and a judicial official told Reuters Weil
had left Dozza prison in Bologna early on Friday and was being
extradited to the United States. The judicial source said Weil
was already on a flight en route to America.
Court records from the U.S. District Court in Florida showed
Weil is due to appear at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale at 1100
EST on Dec. 16. He faces up to five years in jail for allegedly
conspiring to defraud the United States.
Weil's lawyer in the United States, Aaron Marcu of
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, declined to comment. A
spokeswoman from the U.S. Justice Department had no immediate
comment.
U.S. authorities issued an international arrest warrant for
Weil in early 2009, just months after he was charged for
allegedly conspiring to help 17,000 American clients of UBS
avoid taxes. Weil denies any wrongdoing.
Weil's indictment in November 2008 was a landmark in efforts
by U.S. authorities to clamp down on the alleged use of offshore
Swiss bank accounts by tax dodgers.
In early 2009, UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager,
agreed to pay a fine of $780 million euros to settle a tax fraud
dispute with the United States. The deal also involved UBS
passing on thousands of client names to U.S. authorities, a
breach of Switzerland's treasured bank secrecy traditions.
(Additional reporting by Howard Goller and David Ingram;
Editing by Lisa Jucca and David Holmes)