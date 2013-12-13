(Adds background on tax clampdown in paragraphs 4-5)
By Valentina Accardo
BOLOGNA Italy Dec 13 Raoul Weil, an ex-UBS
banker charged by U.S. authorities for allegedly helping
Americans dodge taxes via secret Swiss bank accounts, was being
extradited on Friday to the United States from Italy to face a
trial likely to reignite debate on tax fraud.
Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen who was once the
third-highest ranked executive at Zurich-based wealth manager
UBS, was arrested in mid-October while holidaying with
his wife at an upscale hotel in the northern Italian city of
Bologna.
One of his lawyers and a judicial official told Reuters Weil
had left Dozza prison in Bologna early on Friday and was being
extradited to the United States. The judicial source said Weil
was already on a flight to America.
His trial could help the United States and other Western
countries step up their hunt for individuals and companies that
use opaque offshore financial centres to avoid paying taxes, tax
experts say.
While a global fight against tax cheats has forced offshore
centres in Europe to embrace greater transparency, tax experts
say much still needs to be done to ensure financial centres in
Asia and the Middle East come on board.
Court records from the U.S. District Court in Florida showed
Weil is due to appear at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale at 1100
EST on Dec. 16. If found guilty he could face up to five years
in jail for allegedly conspiring to defraud the United States.
Weil's lawyer in the United States, Aaron Marcu of
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, declined to comment.
A spokeswoman from the U.S. Justice Department had no
immediate comment.
U.S. authorities issued an international arrest warrant for
Weil in early 2009, just months after he was charged for
allegedly conspiring to help 17,000 American clients of UBS to
avoid taxes. Weil denies any wrongdoing.
Weil was declared a fugitive by the United States, which
issued an international arrest warrant for him. That meant the
banker could not travel outside his native Switzerland without
risking arrest. Weil did not work for more than a year,
eventually joining Reuss, a tiny private bank in the Swiss
canton of Aargau, near Zurich.
Weil's indictment in November 2008 was a landmark in efforts
by U.S. authorities to clamp down on the alleged use of offshore
Swiss bank accounts by tax dodgers.
In early 2009, UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager,
agreed to pay a fine of $780 million euros to settle a tax fraud
dispute with the United States. The deal also involved UBS
passing on thousands of client names to U.S. authorities, a
breach of Switzerland's treasured bank secrecy traditions.
