LONDON, July 3 A senior London-based bank executive has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud, British tax authorities said on Wednesday.

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said it arrested a 63-year-old man at a residential address in London on Wednesday. It said the suspect fraud concerned a personal tax return and was not related to the person's employer.

HMRC did not identify the person arrested.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Edited by Steve Slater)