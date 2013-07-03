BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON, July 3 A senior London-based bank executive has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud, British tax authorities said on Wednesday.
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said it arrested a 63-year-old man at a residential address in London on Wednesday. It said the suspect fraud concerned a personal tax return and was not related to the person's employer.
HMRC did not identify the person arrested.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Edited by Steve Slater)
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.