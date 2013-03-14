* EU bonus cap unlikely to be overturned in court-lawyer

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, March 14 Any attempt by bankers to overturn in court the European Union's plans to cap their bonuses is unlikely to succeed, and could at best result in delays and relatively minor tweaks.

Lawyers say they do not expect banking clients to put their heads above the parapet and challenge the European Union in Luxembourg's European Court of Justice (ECJ), partly because a previous attempt ultimately foundered.

The ECJ held that the EU was acting ultra vires, or beyond its powers, in 2001 and annulled a directive imposing a blanket ban on tobacco advertising and sponsorship across the EU.

However, the court also suggested minor changes that later allowed a slightly watered down ban to be passed in 2005.

"The impact, although not as broad, remained in place - which is what would happen here if there were a legal challenge," noted one European corporate lawyer.

The planned caps were squeezed last month into a European policy package designed to strengthen banks against future financial crises after what one lawyer called a "left-field proposal by the European Parliament, which held a gun to everyone's head".

Critics denounced it not only as an opportunistic addendum by politicians keen to appease voter anger at high banker pay, but as a potential breach of EU powers. The European Union cannot regulate pay, an area reserved for its 27 members states.

At least one global bank has asked its lawyers whether the EU may be overstepping its powers by limiting bonuses to up to 200 percent of salaries, as the industry lobbies Brussels to water down proposals scheduled to become law next year.

But bankers concede that the chances of introducing major changes are receding.

"The train has left the station," a senior London-based banker at a large investment bank said on Thursday.

GOOD PR?

Enraged bankers say the bonus caps will bump up fixed salaries, curbing their ability to claw back variable pay in tougher climates, and risks seeing an exodus of top staff to banks in Asia and the United States - while others will decline to relocate to Europe.

But this might not be the best political climate in which to stake your reputation on a passionate defence of banker pay.

"Are they setting the level of pay for bankers? If the answer is 'yes', they don't have competency," said the European lawyer, who is awaiting the first draft of the legislative text, expected to be made public around April.

"Nevertheless, in my view, bankers are not a popular bunch right now. Bankers litigating on pay is unlikely to be good PR."

Unsurprisingly, the EU dismisses arguments that it might be acting "ultra vires". Asked about the possibility of legal challenge, European commissioner for financial regulation Michel Barnier has merely said: "Good luck."

Barnier says setting a ratio for bonuses at once salary - or twice with shareholder approval - does not limit total pay. It simply sets a ratio on variable pay in an attempt to reduce risk taking in an industry blamed for triggering the credit crunch.

Some lawyers, however, argue that this only holds water if applied to future bankers not yet working in the field. Those already employed are likely to see pay affected.

But while the final scope of the legislation remains unclear - including exactly how many bankers will be affected - lawyers say it is hard to advise clients on their legal options.

"I wouldn't necessarily put much faith in the strident comments coming from the European Commission about the legality of the bonus cap," says Jan Putnis, a partner at UK law firm Slaughter and May. "More detailed work needs to be done to establish whether the cap is subject to challenge." (Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Jon Boyle)