* Depression, stress sweeps sector after German bund auction
* Bankers say political impasse endangering the euro zone
* Morale now seen lower than at depths of 2008 financial
crisis
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Nov 24 On Thanksgiving Thursday,
people working in Europe's financial sector are struggling to
find much to be thankful for.
While the United States turns its back on global gloom for a
long holiday weekend, a failed German bond auction has finally
brought home to Europeans the realisation that nowhere is safe.
"It's as grim as hell. The only good thing is now everyone
knows it's as grim as hell," one pale commuter was overheard
telling a dishevelled-looking colleague on their early-morning
Tube ride into London's Canary Wharf financial hub.
Until this week Germany -- Europe's largest economy, with a
hard line on austerity -- had been seen as the euro zone's last
refuge and a source of comfort for the army of bankers, fund
managers and traders caught in Europe's deepest financial crisis
since World War Two.
Then came Wednesday's bond auction, in which Berlin found no
buyers for almost half of a 6 billion euro 10-year bond offering
at a record low 2.0 percent interest rate.
"Yesterday's German bund auction was a clear example that
things they thought were on the periphery are now in the core...
it's time to do something," said Thomas Becket, chief investment
officer at funds firm Psigma Investment Management.
Bond investors have fled, interbank lending is drying up
again and questions are being asked about the stability of the
region's banking sector: while Americans tuck into turkeys,
Europeans are finding life more frightening than festive.
One senior European banker, who declined to be named, said
many of his colleagues had been "crisis-deniers" and were given
false hope of a rapid return to big bonuses and job security by
the significant economic rally in 2009.
"What they are realising now, and it's even more brutal for
them, is that this is in fact the new normal, that the industry
is going back to what it was in the early 2000s," the banker
said, adding that the recent round of layoffs had cut much
deeper than the last, because no bank was hiring.
WORSE THAN LEHMAN?
The quarter following the September 2008 collapse of U.S.
investment bank Lehman Brothers has long since served as the
benchmark for the lowest ebb of banker morale in living memory,
but consensus is quickly shifting.
At a capital markets conference hosted by IFR at the Thomson
Reuters' London headquarters on Thursday, bankers and investors
exchanged sober greetings like "How are you holding up?" and
"are you surviving ok?".
When an attendee expressed surprise at seeing an
acquaintance at the event, the fellow delegate drily replied:
"It is not like any of us have much to do at the moment."
Depression and stress are sweeping the financial sector,
industry sources say, as working weeks gobble up weekends and
bankers and traders nervously accept they don't know whether
they will still be employed in the New Year.
"You can spend more time on pitching and marketing but
sometimes you have to stop and say, 'there is nothing we can
do.' And you see people just leave (to go home)," one debt
capital markets banker said.
This rock-bottom sentiment can be observed right across the
financial sector.
Money men once cynically described as the "Masters of the
Universe" are feeling powerless to influence, much less prevent
a potential unravelling of Europe's monetary union -- a calamity
that would define their generation, possibly even the century.
"You have to think that eventually the penny will drop and
they'll have to do something. But...quite sensible people were
sitting around in 1914 and saying Europe's not going to tear
itself apart over some arch duke being shot by a Serbian
fanatic, is it?," said Rob Burgeman, a director at British
investment manager Brewin Dolphin.
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott, Tommy Wilkes, Kylie
Maclellan and Sarah White; Editing by Sophie Walker)