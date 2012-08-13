Aug 13 Bankers Petroleum Ltd said
quarterly profit rose 4 percent as it sold more oil at prices
which were almost flat compared with a year earlier.
The net income rose to $11.2 million, or 4.4 cents per
share, for April-June from $10.8 million, or 4.2 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Bankers, which operates the Patos-Marinza heavy oilfield and
Kuçova oilfield in Alabania, said oil revenue rose 16 percent to
$98.6 million.
Oil sales for the quarter averaged 14,169 barrels per day,
up 17 percent from a year earlier.
Average selling price per barrel fell 1 percent to $76.46.
Average third-quarter production to date is 15,400 barrels
of oil per day, 9 percent higher than the second quarter rate of
14,169 barrels of oil/day, the company said in a statement.
The company reported deferred income tax expense of $15.4
million for the second quarter, down 18 percent from a year
earlier.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $702.1
million, closed at C$2.75 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)