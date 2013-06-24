* Annual general meeting starts at 1000 GMT
* Thousands of investors to protest after losses
* Bankia to reaffirm profit target despite tough environment
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, June 25 Thousands of ordinary investors
who lost money when Spain's Bankia had to be bailed out barely a
year after its stock market listing intend to protest at the
lender's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
Shareholder activist groups have hired buses to the meeting
in Valencia, in eastern Spain, and have berated Bankia
executives for failing to book a larger venue.
The government had pitched Bankia's public offering as the
solution to Spain's banking ills when it was listed in 2011.
But hundreds of thousands of small investors lost their
money when near-collapse forced Spain to seek European funds to
rescue its banking system. Bankia received 18 billion euros ($24
billion) of the 42 billion euros in May.
Another 300,000 people who bought complex financial products
marketed by Bankia are still trying to calculate how much they
lost.
The hybrid debt and preference shares they bought between
2007 and 2010, before Bankia was created from the merger of
seven former savings banks, were swapped last month for ordinary
shares at an average discount of 38 percent in an attempt to
help them recoup some of their losses.
But these new shares have since tumbled by more than 50
percent and some analysts believe they could fall another 25
percent from the 0.59 euros per share they were trading at on
Monday.
Many of the investors are suspicious of an arbitration
process that the government set up to help some of them get
their money back if they can prove the bank did not properly
explain the risk to them.
"Now that we've been made forced shareholders after the debt
swap, we want to defend the right of people with a limited
financial culture who didn't know what they were sold," said
Roberto Serrano Luch, chairman of ADA Bankia, a group of
shareholders created earlier this year.
While Bankia has sold assets, closed branches and returned
profit in the first quarter, Spain's banks are still struggling
in an economy weighed down by debts from a long-bust housing
boom and by government cost-cutting.
Bankia may have to set aide more money to cover potential
risks on its refinanced and restructured loans after the Bank of
Spain published new, tougher rules on how banks should account
for these portfolios in April.
However, Bankia Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri is
widely expected to reaffirm the bank's annual profit target of
800 million euros at the meeting, sources close to the lender
said.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
(Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz/Ruth
Pitchford)