VALENCIA, June 25 Spanish nationalised lender
Bankia reiterated on Tuesday a 2013 profit target of
800 million euros ($1 billion) and said the bank had no
additional capital needs.
"We have no need of additional capital at Bankia," Chairman
Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said in a speech at the bank's annual
shareholders meeting, adding that core capital, a key measure of
solvency, was 10 percent at end-March.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
