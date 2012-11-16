MADRID Nov 16 Nationalised Spanish lender
Bankia will cut back its private banking business and
integrate it into its main activities in order to reduce costs,
it said on Friday.
The lender expects to complete the integration by 2013. A
spokesman for Bankia did not say by how much the private bank
would be downsized.
Bankia's private banking business, which has been run as a
separate division and has more than 7 billion euros under
management, reported a nine-month gross profit of 14.7 million
euros. It will maintain its activities but focus on geographical
areas where it has a bigger presence.
Bankia, which sought a 23.5 billion euro bailout from the
state in May, is expected to shrink its balance sheet by as much
as 40 percent as a condition of European aid, according to
banking sources.
The lender will soon receive the first funds from a 100
billion euro European credit line granted to Spanish banks.
Jaime González Lasso de Vega, the current head of the
international corporate banking division, will take charge of
Bankia's private banking unit.
