BRIEF-Plymouth Industrial REIT reports IPO of 2.9 mln shares at $19/shr
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc prices initial public offering
MADRID May 24 Troubled Spanish lender Bankia will ask the state to bail it out for more than 15 billion euros ($19 billion) when its new management team presents a restructuring plan on Friday, a financial sector source said late on Thursday.
Neither Bankia nor the government would comment on the matter on Thursday.
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc prices initial public offering
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans