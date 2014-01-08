(Adds details, background)

LONDON/MADRID, Jan 8 (IFR/Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia is preparing to issue a five-year senior unsecured bond in euros, a lead adviser on the deal and a market source said on Wednesday, a big step in the bank's turnaround as it lays the ground to shed its state ownership.

The fourth-biggest lender in Spain is stepping back into the market for the first time since its rescue in mid-2012, as banks across Europe rushed into the market this week, encouraged by investors' eagerness to pick up their paper.

A successful return by Bankia to international funding markets would mark a significant turning point for the country's banks, crippled by a 2008 real estate crash that led several into state bailouts.

Europe-wide checks on banks' balance sheets and stress tests later this year could also bring more uncertainty in coming months, pushing lenders to raise funding at favourable conditions while they can.

Spanish peer Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), 65 percent owned by the government, has also tested the market on Wednesday, attracting over 1.5 billion euros of orders for a 500-million-euro ($680.33 million), five-year mortgage-backed issue, or covered bond - its first ever.

Bankia, created through the merger of seven savings banks and listed on the stock market in mid-2011, became a symbol of Spain's crisis when it needed a record rescue less than a year after the flotation because of its troubled property loans.

Its woes pushed Spain to request a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe, 18 billion euros of which went to Bankia.

Bankia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis and UBS have been mandated on the Bankia deal, one of the lead managers said. The bond is intended to be of a benchmark size - meaning of at least 500 million euros.

Spain's government, which owns about 70 percent of Bankia through its parent company BFA, has until 2017 to return the bank to private hands, though investment bankers in Madrid say that could happen earlier if its turnaround gains momentum - with the state possibly starting a sell-down towards the end of 2014.

Bankia and BFA, cleansed of their rotten real estate assets, are on track to meet a 2013 revenue goal of 800 million euros, after making record losses of over 19 billion euros in 2012. ($1 = 0.7349 euros)