LONDON/MADRID, Jan 8 (IFR/Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia
is preparing to issue a five-year senior unsecured
bond in euros, a lead adviser on the deal and a market source
said on Wednesday, a big step in the bank's turnaround as it
lays the ground to shed its state ownership.
The fourth-biggest lender in Spain is stepping back into the
market for the first time since its rescue in mid-2012, as banks
across Europe rushed into the market this week, encouraged by
investors' eagerness to pick up their paper.
A successful return by Bankia to international funding
markets would mark a significant turning point for the country's
banks, crippled by a 2008 real estate crash that led several
into state bailouts.
Europe-wide checks on banks' balance sheets and stress tests
later this year could also bring more uncertainty in coming
months, pushing lenders to raise funding at favourable
conditions while they can.
Spanish peer Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), 65 percent owned by
the government, has also tested the market on Wednesday,
attracting over 1.5 billion euros of orders for a
500-million-euro ($680.33 million), five-year mortgage-backed
issue, or covered bond - its first ever.
Bankia, created through the merger of seven savings banks
and listed on the stock market in mid-2011, became a symbol of
Spain's crisis when it needed a record rescue less than a year
after the flotation because of its troubled property loans.
Its woes pushed Spain to request a 41.3 billion euro aid
package from Europe, 18 billion euros of which went to Bankia.
Bankia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis
and UBS have been mandated on the Bankia deal, one of the lead
managers said. The bond is intended to be of a benchmark size -
meaning of at least 500 million euros.
Spain's government, which owns about 70 percent of Bankia
through its parent company BFA, has until 2017 to return the
bank to private hands, though investment bankers in Madrid say
that could happen earlier if its turnaround gains momentum -
with the state possibly starting a sell-down towards the end of
2014.
Bankia and BFA, cleansed of their rotten real estate assets,
are on track to meet a 2013 revenue goal of 800 million euros,
after making record losses of over 19 billion euros in 2012.
($1 = 0.7349 euros)
