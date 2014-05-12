BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Bankia is poised to beef up its capital buffers with the sale of a euro-denominated 10 non-call five-year Tier 2 bond, according to a lead manager.
The Spanish lender has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, its own investment banking unit, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and Goldman Sachs to sell the deal, which is expected to be rated B- by S&P and launched in the near future subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.