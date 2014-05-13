LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Bankia has attracted orders in excess of EUR2bn for its inaugural Tier 2 bond transaction, according to a market source.

Guidance for the 10-year non-call five-year bond remains unchanged at a yield of low 4%.

The deal is expected to price later today via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bankia's own investment banking unit, Barclays, Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)