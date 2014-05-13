LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Bankia has revised guidance on its 10-year non-call five-year Tier 2 bond to 4%-4.125% having attracted orders of around EUR3.5bn, according to a market source.

The bond was initially marketed at low 4% yield via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bankia's own investment banking unit, Barclays, Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs.

The issue is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)