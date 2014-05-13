LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Bailed out Spanish lender Bankia is poised to price a 1bn 10-year bond, callable after five years, at a yield of 4%, according to a lead manager.

Investor orders are in excess of 4bn for the deal that will price later today via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bankia, Barclays, Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)