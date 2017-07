LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bankia is marketing its inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond, a no-grow €750m perpetual non-call five-year, at 6.5% area coupon IPTs, according to a lead.

The bond, which is expected to be rated B+ by S&P, will convert to equity if Bankia's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio breaches 5.125%.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are structuring advisers and global coordinators. They are also joint leads alongside Bankia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS.