BRUSSELS, Sept 10 The European Commission has
given temporary approval for a 4.5 billion-euro capital increase
to be provided to Spain's BFA-Bankia, the EU executive
said on Monday.
"The European Commission has temporarily approved, under EU
state aid rules, a 4.5 billion euro capital increase for the
Spanish banking group BFA, which will restore the capital
position of the BFA Group and ensure its access to different
funding sources," the Commission said.
"The Spanish authorities have committed to present a
restructuring plan in time to allow the Commission to approve
the plan by November 2012."
The announcement came as the Commission draws up plans for a
banking union to tackle the region's debt crisis. The Commission
is trying to prevent problem banks, such as Bankia, from sucking
weak euro zone countries deeper into the crisis as they borrow
to finance bailouts.
The Commission will on Wednesday propose that the European
Central Bank be given power to police banks across the euro zone
and penalise or even shut down those that are unviable.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Writing by Sebastian Moffett.)