MADRID, Sept 3 Spain's state-rescued lender
Bankia on Tuesday said it had sold its property management arm
to U.S. fund Cerberus at a price of between 40 million euros
($53 million) and 90 million euros depending on the execution of
the unit's business plan.
The lender, which received 18 billion euros in European aid
after it was brought low by its massive exposure to a collapsed
real estate market, said the properties and the loans - most of
them already transferred to Spain's "bad bank" - were not part
of the sale.