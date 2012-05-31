MADRID May 31 One of Spain's smaller political parties said on Thursday it would seek a High Court investigation into the bailout of savings group Bankia , escalating a political battle over the rescue that has so far failed to yield a full inquiry.

The state-backed bailout of 23.5 billion euros ($29 billion) has caused a backlash after thousands of small shareholders that took part in its listing barely a year ago saw their investments slump, while the cost to the taxpayer ballooned.

It is also an embarrassment for the ruling People's Party, which controlled most of the seven savings banks, or "cajas", that merged to create Bankia in 2010.

Rodrigo Rato, who stepped down as chairman of the lender this month, served for eight years as economy minister under the previous centre-right administration.

The Bankia rescue has heightened international fears over whether Spain can cope with its banking problems alone and fund its plan, sending its borrowing costs to all time highs this week.

Accusations have flown over who should shoulder the blame for even allowing the listing of the real estate-laden bank in the first place, including the stock market regulator, the Bank of Spain, and Bankia's management and its auditors.

Spain's liberal Union, Progress and Democracy party (UPyD), is the first political group to threaten concrete action. It said it would take proceedings to the High Court, which can then choose to open a criminal investigation, though it did not say who it would bring a claim against.

"Will there be any responsibility over this? (...) Is the state prosecutor going to act faced with this big scam?" UPyD spokeswoman Rosa Diez told Congress, where the party has five seats.

Diez criticised Spain's two main parties - the PP and the socialist PSOE in opposition - saying they had so far prevented the creation of an investigation commission run by Congress, and testimonies from the likes of Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez, the outgoing Bank of Spain chief.

"They have no intention of demanding responsibility, or even that this should be investigated by Congress, which is why I am telling you we will launch criminal proceedings," Diez said.

Mainstream parties have so far shied away from a full inquiry that would be damaging for both sides, and which some see as a distraction just as Spain is trying to keep its economic woes from spiralling.

Bankia's initial public offering (IPO) went ahead after aggressive advertising campaigns to draw in ordinary Spaniards, which shareholder activist groups argue made the PSOE government at the time complicit.

The socialists this week did publicly also call for a Bankia investigation, but the PP said it would use its majority at the Congress to block the demands.

Small shareholder and consumer groups have also looked into possible legal action, but they face an uphill struggle to get their money back, legal experts said..

Bankia shares have dropped over 70 percent since the start of the year, hurting many small shareholders and ordinary Spaniards drawn into the bank's listing in 2011 via a drive to push Bankia preference shares as a savings product.

A successful court case or investigation could also mean more strains on the public purse, at a time when Spain is already struggling to keep a lid on its finances.

"Nobody is interested politically in pursuing that because at the end of the day it is going to be the country who is going to pay the bill for it," said a Spanish lawyer.

($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Sarah White and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)