MADRID Oct 25 Former chairman Rodrigo Rato and
32 other executives from nationalised lender Bankia
have been ordered to testify before a judge investigating the
bank's listing last year, a court ruling showed.
Spain's High Court opened a case in July after shareholders,
who lost most of their money after investing in an initial
public offering in 2011, filed legal claims.
Bankia was nationalised in May.
Rato, former head of the International Monetary Fund and
onetime Spanish Economy Minister, stepped down as chairman when
it became clear the lender could not cope with growing capital
shortfalls from a real estate crash in 2007.
Separately, the bank's new management has, in a move backed
by the Spanish central bank, decided not to pay bonuses due to
72 executives for 2011, a banking source told Reuters.
Those executives who have already been paid part of their
bonus will have to return it, the source said.
Rato has already voluntarily renounced his bonus.
