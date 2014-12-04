MADRID Dec 4 Spain's Bankia presented
a series of error-strewn accounts for 2011, the year it listed
shares, according to a report released on Thursday as part of a
long-running court investigation into its flotation and state
bailout.
Hundreds of thousands of small investors lost money after
Bankia needed a massive rescue in 2012, less than a year after
the lender's mid-2011 stock market listing. Some have alleged
they were cheated when they bought the shares.
"(The accounts) do not comply with Bank of Spain norms ...
due to the presence of accounting errors," the report said.
Spain's High Court opened a probe into the listing two years
ago after a small political party brought a claim, though it is
still not clear if or when there will be a trial.
Rodrigo Rato, a former International Monetary Fund chief who
was chairman at the time of the flotation, has been questioned
in court over the case along with some other former managers,
and they have been accused of fraud.
The report takes issue with the treatment of deferred taxes
and alleges that risks on some property loans were incorrectly
classified. There was no suggestion in the report that these
issues were affecting Bankia's current accounts.
Bankia, 61 percent state-owned, said it was analysing the
report and would respond at a later date.
Bankia was once the symbol of Spain's financial crisis,
needing almost half of a 41 billion euro ($51 billion) European
aid package for the banking sector, but it has since returned to
profit.
The 2011 accounts were reformulated in May 2012 by Bankia's
current team, headed by Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and
restated to reflect a 3 billion loss for 2011, rather than a 309
million euro profit.
Most of the errors from before were recognised in those
reformulated accounts, the report said. But even then, losses
for 2011 could have been underestimated by around 1.2 billion
euros, because of the way some soured debts were classified, it
said.
Bankia's auditor at the time, Deloitte, should have spotted
the errors, the report said.
Deloitte could not be reached for comment.
Bankia's shares closed down nearly 6 percent on Thursday,
compared with a 4.3 percent fall for the European banking sector
after the European Central Bank disappointed markets
with its guidance on its steps to fight low growth.
(1 US dollar = 0.8080 euro)
