MADRID Feb 13 Spain's High Court said on Monday
it would investigate a former head of the Bank of Spain and
seven other financial figures over their role in the ill-fated
listing of now state-controlled Bankia.
The lender became a symbol of Spain's banking crisis when it
was nationalised in 2012 through a 22.5 billion euro ($25
billion) bailout just a year after it was floated, wiping out
its shareholders and triggering protracted legal action.
The court said it would investigate as suspects former Bank
of Spain governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez and others
including Julio Segura, former head of the CNMV supervisor, and
his then deputy Fernando Restoy.
Restoy is now chair of the Bank for International
Settlements' (BIS) Financial Stability Institute.
Under the Spanish legal system people can be named as formal
suspects until a more detailed investigation is carried out to
back up charges.
Representatives of the Bank of Spain and the CNMV declined
to comment on Monday's ruling.
It was not immediately clear whether the suspects already
have lawyers, as they had only been notified on Monday, a
spokesman for Spain's High Court said. Investigating judge
Fernando Andreu has now to formally notify them when they have
to appear in court.
The BIS did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
In the ruling, the High Court said there was evidence
linking the suspects to "criminality", after the investigation
studied emails from Bank of Spain inspectors who had warned
against giving Bankia the go-ahead to float.
"The emails' contents leave no doubt about the decisive
information the Bank of Spain's management had in advance about
(Bankia's) unviability and the fallacy of the results presented
by the inspection team of the Bank of Spain," the court said.
After restating its accounts in May 2012, Bankia revealed an
almost 3 billion euro loss for 2011. The bank had stated
previously that it had made a profit of just over 300 million
euros.
Bankia replaced both its chairman and chief executive in
2012 and has bounced back from the losses that triggered its
nationalization. The government said in December it plans to
privatise it before the end of 2019.
The Spanish state, which owns 66 percent of Bankia, had
created it in 2010 by grouping together seven lenders which had
been toppled by the country's property market crash.
