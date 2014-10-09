BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
MADRID Oct 9 Spain's Bankia on Thursday said it had sold a portfolio of credits related to real estate assets worth 335 million euros(427.76 million US dollar).
In a press statement, Bankia said 226 million euros out of the total portfolio were backed by property guarantees. (1 US dollar = 0.7831 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: