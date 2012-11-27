Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.3903 pct
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
MADRID Nov 27 Junior debt holders in Spain's nationalised lender Bankia will take losses ranging from 10 to 50 percent of face value of their investments as a condition for receiving European aid, a source involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday.
"A deal has been clinched on swapping these instruments with Bankia shares and the discount applied will depend on the instruments," the source said on condition of anonymity.
A discount of 40 to 50 percent will be applied on perpetual subordinated debt and preference shares while subordinated debt with fixed maturities will lose 10 to 20 percent of its face value, the source added. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Julien Toyer)
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.