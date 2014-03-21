VALENCIA, Spain, March 21 Spain's Bankia is aiming to pay out dividends in 2015, which will be key to returning money to the state after its bail-out of the bank, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Friday.

"We will show the board's commitment to working very hard this year so that in 2015 we can present to the shareholder meeting the option of paying out dividends," Goirigolzarri told journalists ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Valencia, eastern Spain.

Under the terms of its government bail-out from 2012, Bankia is restricted from paying dividends until 2015.

Bankia is just over 60 percent owned by the state. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)