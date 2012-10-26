* Finishes period with core capital ratio of 4.7 percent

* Non-performing loans 13.3 percent

* Deposits down 12.6 percent in nine months (Adds detail)

MADRID, Oct 26 Nationalised Spanish lender Bankia has posted a nine-month loss of 7.05 billion euros ($9.1 billion), after setting aside 11.485 billion to cover property losses.

Bankia, which sought a 23.5 billion euro bailout from the state in May, will soon receive the first funds from a 100 billion euro European credit line granted to Spanish banks.

Net interest income rose 24 percent to 2.45 billion euros in the first nine months, while total revenue rose 2.4 percent to 3.2 billion.

Bankia, expected to make more writedowns later this year, said on Friday it had a core capital ratio of 4.7 percent at the end of September, down from 6.3 percent at the end of June.

Spain has already converted 4.5 billion euros preference shares into capital of its parent group Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), which reported a loss of 4 billion in the period.

The country's national bank rescue fund (FROB) also injected 4.5 billion euros emergency funds into Bankia in September to restore its capital levels.

Deposits fell 14.3 billion euros in the nine-month period, or 12.6 percent, with the outflow being registered mostly during the second quarter when the bank was nationalised.

Non-performing loans rose to 13.3 percent, compared with 11 percent at end-June.

Bankia shares fell 2.6 percent on Friday, and have fallen around 70 percent since it listed in July 2011. ($1 = 0.7733 euro) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Dan Lalor)