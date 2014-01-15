MADRID Jan 15 The Spanish authorities will
define in the coming weeks and months what is the best strategy
to maximise the state's return on its investment in bailed-out
lender Bankia, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said
on Wednesday.
"The (bank restructuring fund) FROB and the management of
Bankia will define over the coming weeks and months a strategy
aiming at maximising the return on any Bankia sale," de Guindos
told journalists on the sidelines of an investment conference in
Madrid.
