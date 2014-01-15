MADRID Jan 15 The Spanish authorities will define in the coming weeks and months what is the best strategy to maximise the state's return on its investment in bailed-out lender Bankia, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

"The (bank restructuring fund) FROB and the management of Bankia will define over the coming weeks and months a strategy aiming at maximising the return on any Bankia sale," de Guindos told journalists on the sidelines of an investment conference in Madrid.