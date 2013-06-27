MADRID, June 27 Nationalised Spanish lender Bankia said on Thursday it had booked capital gains of 167 million euros ($217.1 million)selling its 12 percent stake in the International Airlines Group , parent company of British Airways and Iberia.

The sale fetched a total of 675 million euros, Bankia said in a stock market notice. The bank, which was bailed out by the Spanish state last year to the tune of 24 billion euros, is expected to shed its industrial holdings as part of a restructuring plan.