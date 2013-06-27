MADRID, June 27 Spanish bank Bankia has sold a stake of 12.1 percent in International Airlines Group at 256 pence/share (3.01 euros/share), bookrunners Bankia Bolsa and Merrill Lynch said on Thursday, a discount of 3 percent on Wednesday's closing share price.

Shares were sold to institutional investors tor raise money for the nationalised bank, which is attempting to recover from the impact of a burst housing bubble. IAG owns British Airways and loss-making Spanish airline Iberia.