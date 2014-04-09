BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
MADRID, April 9 Citigroup said on Wednesday it was building a book for Spanish lender Bankia's 4.94 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola at a price range of 4.85 to 5.002 euros.
The price range represented a discount of up to 3 percent on Wednesday's closing price, valuing the stake at up to 1.575 billion euros ($2.2 billion), Citigroup said. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year