MADRID, April 9 Citigroup said on Wednesday it was building a book for Spanish lender Bankia's 4.94 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola at a price range of 4.85 to 5.002 euros.

The price range represented a discount of up to 3 percent on Wednesday's closing price, valuing the stake at up to 1.575 billion euros ($2.2 billion), Citigroup said. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)