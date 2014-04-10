(Corrects figure in headline)
* Sells 4.94 percent stake at 3 percent discount
* Books 266 million euro capital gain
* Iberdrola shares down 3 percent
MADRID, April 10 Spain's biggest state-owned
lender Bankia booked a 266 million euro ($368 million)
gain from the sale of its 4.94 percent stake in Spanish utility
Iberdrola, the latest in a series of asset disposals to
bolster capital.
Spain's bailed-out banks like Bankia have been selling
corporate holdings to comply with the terms of a 2012 European
rescue and to address new regulatory demands.
Bankia sold its Iberdrola stake to institutional investors
for 1.53 billion euros at a price of 4.85 euros per share,
representing a 3 percent discount to Iberdrola's closing price
on Wednesday, the bank said on Thursday.
UBS and Citigroup had acted as joint book runners on the
sale through an accelerated book build.
Iberdrola's shares, which were suspended from trading before
the announcement, resumed 3.14 percent lower at 4.845 euros,
underperforming an 0.25 percent fall on Spain's blue-chip index
.
Bankia has already sold stakes worth more than 2.4 billion
euros in groups such as airline holding IAG, insurer
Mapfre, IT company Indra and hotelier NH
Hoteles.
"For Bankia, this is an important step forward in the
divestment of its industrial portfolio, as this (Iberdrola) was
the bank's largest asset in this portfolio," Banco Espirito
Santo said in a note to clients.
Bankia still owns 24.95 percent of property firm Realia
, 2.99 percent of Mapfre, 19.1 percent of unlisted
property firm Metrovacesa and 16.5 percent of olive oil firm
Deoleo, which is currently the target of a bid by CVC
Capital Partners..
Its shares were up 0.61 percent at 1.49 euros by 0836 GMT.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Erica Billingham)