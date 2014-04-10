MADRID, April 10 Spain's biggest state-owned
lender Bankia has sold a 4.94 percent stake in Spanish
utility Iberdrola at 4.85 euros per share, or a total
of 1.53 billion euros ($2.1 billion), the book runners said in a
statement on Thursday.
Bankia said capital gains from the sale were 266 million
euros.
UBS and Citigroup had acted as joint book runners on the
sale through an accelerated book build, marking Bankia's latest
disposal of corporate stakes in a move to slim down and
strengthen its balance sheet.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)