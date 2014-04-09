MADRID, April 9 Spain's biggest state-owned lender Bankia has given a mandate to sell its entire 4.94 pct stake in Iberdrola, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The stake is worth around 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) at the current market price. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by Tracy Rucinski)