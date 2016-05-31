MADRID May 31 Spain's Iberdrola has
filed a lawsuit against state-owned Bankia over its
2011 stock market listing, a source close to the power company
said on Tuesday.
The source said Iberdrola is claiming 12.4 million euros
($13.84 million) in compensation out of its 70 million euro
investment in the bank's listing a year before a 22.5 billion
euro government bailout.
Iberdrola declined to comment.
So far Bankia has paid out 1.2 billion euros in compensation
to small shareholders who held 60 percent of the bank's shares
in the listing and saw their investments almost entirely wiped
out.
Bankia and its parent BFA set aside 1.84 billion euros in
provisions to cover the compensation bill for retail investors,
who the bank said it would fully compensate as it paves the way
for a return to private hands.
But there remains a possibility the bank could have to make
payouts to institutional shareholders, who bought into the
listing for more than 1.2 billion euros and for which it has not
yet made provisions.
A Bankia spokesman said court rulings had made clear that in
such cases the treatment of institutional investors, which are
considered qualified to make business decisions, were different
from retail investors.
As of February, 49 institutional investors had filed claims
against Bankia worth 35 million euros.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by
Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer, Angus Berwick and Susan
Thomas)