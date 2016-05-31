MADRID May 31 Spain's Iberdrola has filed a lawsuit against state-owned Bankia over its 2011 stock market listing, a source close to the power company said on Tuesday.

The source said Iberdrola is claiming 12.4 million euros ($13.84 million) in compensation out of its 70 million euro investment in the bank's listing a year before a 22.5 billion euro government bailout.

Iberdrola declined to comment.

So far Bankia has paid out 1.2 billion euros in compensation to small shareholders who held 60 percent of the bank's shares in the listing and saw their investments almost entirely wiped out.

Bankia and its parent BFA set aside 1.84 billion euros in provisions to cover the compensation bill for retail investors, who the bank said it would fully compensate as it paves the way for a return to private hands.

But there remains a possibility the bank could have to make payouts to institutional shareholders, who bought into the listing for more than 1.2 billion euros and for which it has not yet made provisions.

A Bankia spokesman said court rulings had made clear that in such cases the treatment of institutional investors, which are considered qualified to make business decisions, were different from retail investors.

As of February, 49 institutional investors had filed claims against Bankia worth 35 million euros.

($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer, Angus Berwick and Susan Thomas)