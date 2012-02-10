MADRID Feb 10 Spain's Bankia, which with its parent group BFA forms Spain's third biggest bank by assets, said on Friday 2011 net profit dropped 13 percent from a year earlier to 309 million euros ($411 million), below forecasts for 375 million euros.

Net interest income -- the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits -- slipped 14.8 percent to 2.7 billion euros, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day Editing by Sonya Dowsett)