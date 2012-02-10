MADRID Feb 10 Spain's BFA, parent company of Bankia, said on Friday it will make buyback offers for subordinated debt and prefential shares worth up to 1.277 billion euros ($1.70 billion).

BFA also said Bankia will issue new shares worth up to 454 million euros as part of the buyback plan. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Jose Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)