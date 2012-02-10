BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Feb 10 Spain's BFA, parent company of Bankia, said on Friday it will make buyback offers for subordinated debt and prefential shares worth up to 1.277 billion euros ($1.70 billion).
BFA also said Bankia will issue new shares worth up to 454 million euros as part of the buyback plan. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Jose Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.