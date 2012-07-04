EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID, July 4 Spain's High Court on Wednesday opened a case against former Bankia chairman Rodrigo Rato and 32 top executives, a legal source said.
Shareholders, who lost most of their money after investing in an initial public offering last year, had started legal claims against the bank.
Bankia was nationalised in May and Rato stepped down as chairman as it became clear the lender could not deal with growing capital shortfall from a 2008 real estate crash.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has