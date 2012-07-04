MADRID, July 4 Spain's High Court on Wednesday opened a case against former Bankia chairman Rodrigo Rato and 32 top executives, a legal source said.

Shareholders, who lost most of their money after investing in an initial public offering last year, had started legal claims against the bank.

Bankia was nationalised in May and Rato stepped down as chairman as it became clear the lender could not deal with growing capital shortfall from a 2008 real estate crash.