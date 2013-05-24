MADRID May 24 Spanish nationalised lender
Bankia is close to completing the sale of City
National Bank of Florida for about $900 million, a banking
source involved in the negotiations said.
"The negotiations are in the final phase with Chile's Banco
de Credito e Inversiones (BCI) at a price of about $900
million," the source told Reuters on Friday.
"It's been a very competitive process so we can't rule out a
fresh offer from another candidate at the last minute," the
source added.
Bankia, formerly known as Caja Madrid, paid $927 million for
83 percent of the Florida bank in 2008 and bought the remaining
stake at a later date for an undisclosed amount.