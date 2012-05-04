MADRID May 4 Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), the parent company of Spanish lender Bankia, increased property repossesssions last year and saw a near 37 percent rise in loans to housebuilders falling into arrears, its annual report showed on Friday.

Investors worry that BFA's listed banking unit Bankia will not be able to manage its high exposure to Spain's property market crash without an injection of public funds which may lead the country to seek an international bail-out.

Despite rising bad assets, BFA, including Bankia, had reduced its exposure to loans to housebuilders by 4.9 billion euros to 37.5 billion euros at the end of 2011 because it increased its provisioning against losses on bad real estate investments.

The Spanish government has demanded banks write off losses from a decade-long property boom which crashed in 2008 in order to clear their books and restore faith in the system.

BFA closed 2011 with 9.1 billion euros of repossessed assets on its balance sheet, up from 8.8 billion euros in the year previously.

Loans in arrears to housebuilders stood at 10.6 billion euros, up 36.5 percent, and the percentage of bad loans as a proportion of the total loan book in this sector rose nearly 10 percentage points to 28 percent in 2011.

The bank is trying to write off losses at the same time as more loans fall into arrears, as the economic recession and high unemployment cause Spaniards to fall behind on debt payments.

Total exposure to the real estate sector, including foreclosed property, bad housebuilder loans and loans about to fall in arrears, was nearly 46.6 billion euros at the end of 2011.

Bankia is due to report first-quarter results on May 18. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sonya Dowset; Editing by Greg Mahlich)