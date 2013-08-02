BRIEF-Byblos bank board proposes FY dividend
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Aug 2 Spanish nationalised bank BFA-Bankia said on Friday it sold a 20.1 percent stake in technology company Indra to state holding company SEPI for 337 million euros ($447.6 million).
The sale netted BFA-Bankia, under pressure to sell assets since a European bail-out last year, 43 million euros in capital gains, the bank said.
Bankia sold the stake at a price of 10.20 euros per share, a 2.5 percent discount to its closing price on Friday. SEPI is now the biggest shareholder in Indra.
BFA-Bankia still holds stakes in energy company Iberdrola and insurance company Mapfre. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
