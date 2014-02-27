(Adds source on pricing)
MADRID Feb 27 Spain's government has started to
sell some of its shares in nationalised lender Bankia
with an initial offer to investors of a 7.5 percent stake,
investment bank UBS said in a statement on Thursday.
Bankia shares closed on Thursday at 1.58 euros per share -
up 29 percent so far this year and implying a valuation of 1.365
billion euros for the stake.
A source close to the transaction said investor demand was
strong for the Bankia shares and the deal would likely price in
line with other similar recent European offers that saw narrow
discounts.
Bankia was Spain's biggest bailed-out bank, at the height of
a deep financial crisis that almost sent the country into
default. New private investment in the lender will help cement
Spain's turnaround after a prolonged recession.
The government owns 68 percent of Bankia and plans to sell
off small stakes this year, but no more than a total of around
18 percent because it wants to maintain control for the time
being.
"This is truly a sign of the shift in perception and of the
reality of our financial system," Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Thursday referring to the sale process.
A long building and housing boom collapsed in 2008, dragging
down a number of Spanish banks that were highly exposed to the
sector. The country's surviving banks have had to recognise
steep losses and move sour assets into a so-called bad bank set
up by the government.
Bankia took 18 billion euros out of a 41 billion-euro
European-financed rescue of Spain's financial system, and
returned to profit last year after a record loss of 19.2 billion
euros in 2012.
The stake sale was expected to price by Friday morning.
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are handling the
process of the 7.5 percent stake sale which is being conducted
through an accelerated bookbuilding process, the UBS statement
said. Goldman Sachs is advising Spain's bank rescue fund FROB on
the sale while Rothschild is advising Bankia parent company BFA.
