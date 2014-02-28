BRIEF-GAM launches new share buy-back programme
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
MADRID Feb 28 Investment bank UBS on Friday said it had placed shares comprising 7.5 percent of Spain's nationalised lender Bankia BKIA.MC at a price of 1.51 euros ($2.07) each.
That implies a discount of around 4 percent to Thursday's closing price of 1.58 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.