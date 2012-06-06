MADRID, June 6 Campaigners seeking to launch
legal action against bailed-out Spanish bank Bankia
are attracting donations via crowdfunding, a financing method
all the rage in small business circles that involves drawing
cash from ordinary citizens.
Protestors from the "Indignados" movement - a campaign of
Spaniards "indignant" over the government's handling of the
economic crisis - had by Wednesday raised 15,000 euros ($18,700)
in 24 hours through a donations website to launch a claim.
The group said it plans to start civil and criminal
proceedings against the former management of Bankia parent BFA
and Rodrigo Rato, who oversaw Bankia's listing last July as
chairman and stepped down in May, shortly before the bank
requested 19 billion euros in state aid.
Bankia, weighed down by souring real estate assets, has
become the focal point of a Spanish banking crisis that
threatens to force the country to seek international help.
Thousands of small shareholders, drawn into Bankia's listing
after an aggressive marketing campaign on television and in
branches, have seen their investments wiped out as the bank's
stock tanked, adding to public anger.
Minority shareholder groups and smaller political parties
have also said they would seek criminal investigations into the
handling of Bankia, targeted at market regulators, the Bank of
Spain, and the former management and auditors.
None have truly kicked off yet, however, while for
mainstream political parties an investigation could be
embarrassing. Rato had served as finance minister when the
ruling People's Party was last in power.
The Indignados group said it would present its legal
challenge on June 14.
The protestors, best known for marches and campaigns
organised across Spanish towns in the past year, used a website
called Goteo, or "trickle", to raise the funding, explaining
they needed money to pay lawyers and administrative costs, and
may later need more than the initial 15,000 euros to finance a
full investigation.
Crowdfunding has become an increasingly popular method of
financing start-up businesses or even independent films. In many
cases though, this so-called peer-to-peer lending implies
investors will get some sort of a return.
Those leading the legal challenge against Rato said the
campaign was for justice, not for money.
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark
Potter)