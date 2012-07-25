BRIEF-Obsido Socimi proposes 0.6 mln euro capital increase for credit compensation
* SAYS TO PROPOSE 561,245 EURO SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA CREDIT COMPENSATION
MADRID, July 25 Spain's state-rescued lender Bankia said on Wednesday it sold a soured credit loan portfolio for 800 million euros ($966.80 million) to investment funds Aktiv Kapital of Norway and Oko Investments of Luxemburg
"The disposal will have a positive impact on the bank's results as the credit portfolio is fully provisioned," Bankia said in a statement.
The sale is part of Bankia's plan to shed 30 billion euros in toxic assets in the next three years as part of a state rescue of 23.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado,; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Noble group's banks poised to decide trading house's fate- FT, citing sources