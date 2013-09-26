MADRID, Sept 26 Broker UBS said on Thursday it
had placed the 12 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre
held by the country's largest state-rescued lender
Bankia for 2.647 euros ($3.6) per share for a total of
almost 1 billion euros.
The sale represents a discount of almost 3.8 percent from
Mapfre's closing share price of 2.753 euros per share.
UBS, handling the deal alongside Bankia Bolsa, said that a
total of 369.61 million shares were offered in the placing.
($1 = 0.7403 euros)
(Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Paul Day;
Editing by Fiona Ortiz)