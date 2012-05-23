* Econ Min to address parliamentary committee at 1600 GMT
* He will outline plan to restructure nationalised Bankia
* Negotiations still under way on size, form of bailout
By Jesús Aguado and Sarah White
MADRID, May 23 Spain may say on Wednesday how it
will plug a hole of at least 8 billion euros ($10.21 billion) at
Bankia, part of an effort to clean up a banking sector
laden with bad debts and stop the country sinking further into
the euro zone debt crisis.
Economists say Spain has little hope of emerging from
recession unless there is a wide-ranging bank recapitalisation
and many predict it will need an international aid package
similar to the ones handed out to Greece and Ireland.
Spain says it does not need outside money and government
sources told Reuters on Tuesday it would outline a rescue for
the country's fourth largest lender, formed from the merger of
seven banks during an earlier unsuccessful restructuring.
The government has just picked Goldman Sachs to value Bankia
and consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger were hired to
audit other banks' loan books, damaged by a property crash that
helped push bad loans to their highest in 18 years.
Economy Minister de Guindos is expected to give details on
the government's plans for Bankia in parliament at 1600 GMT but
economists said the focus was on the banking sector as a whole.
"The market has moved beyond Bankia. How much Bankia will
get in aid is not going to make a big difference," said Martin
van Vliet, senior economist at ING.
"The question is now about the long-term solvency of parts
of Spain's banking system, especially what is going to happen
with mortgage loan default. This concern is not being
addressed."
A leading banking industry group, the Institute of
International Finance (IIF), has said Spain's banks could need
another 76 billion euros to cover losses as bad debts might rise
as high as 260 billion euros.
Bankia needs to find about 7.5 billion euros by the year-end
to meet government demands to cushion itself against real estate
losses. It also needs to raise about 1.3 billion euros by June
to meet strict European Banking Authority capital rules.
Spain last week converted 4.5 billion euros of state loans
to parent company BFA (Banco Financiero y de Ahorros) into
equity, giving it a majority stake in Bankia and partly
nationalising the lender.
One source said de Guindos was likely to announce the final
taxpayer's bill of Bankia's rescue. He has estimated the state
will put less than 15 billion euros into the latest of the four
Spanish bank rescues in recent years.
A second source said talks on the size and form of the
bailout - through loans, equity or cash injection - were being
held between the economy ministry, the Bank of Spain, Bankia and
Goldman Sachs.
DOWNSIZING
Financial markets are closely watching the developments in
the banking sector to see whether Spain will become the next
casualty in the debt crisis that started in Greece. Four of
Greece's largest banks got an 18 billion euro recapitalistion on
Tuesday.
Spanish bond yields were trading at 6.16 percent on
Wednesday, not far off 7 percent, the level that is seen as
unsustainable for a country's finances. Bankia's shares were
little changed at 1.73 euros, against a blue-chip Spanish index
2 percent lower.
The appointment of outside auditors, as well as U.S. bank
Goldman Sachs on Bankia, has been seen as an effort to reassure
investors and European Union leaders, who will meet at a summit
on Wednesday, that Spain has the situation under control.
Banking sources questioned whether these external
consultants could wring more information from lenders than has
already been given to institutions like the International
Monetary Fund and the central bank.
One banker said the appointment of external auditors
indicated a lack of trust in the central bank.
"The Bank of Spain has a great team, they could always hire
some accountants. I don't understand why the government agreed
to outside auditors. It seems as if people don't trust the
central bank," said one investment banker in Madrid.
There have also been questions about the size of the fees
the companies would earn while the government is cutting
spending to improve its finances.
However, advisers who have worked on other government bank
restructurings said fees for Goldman Sachs would likely be lower
than for other deals, with most firms agreeing to do such work
for the prestige and in the hope that it brings new business.
Several financial and government sources told Reuters last
week that the strategy of the Spanish authorities would be to
clean up, downsize and sell Bankia within three years.
That plan could however derail if the several capital gaps
identified in the accounts by the lender's auditor Deloitte were
too large, the sources said.