MADRID May 7 The holding company of Spain's Bankia, BFA, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a bad property loan portfolio worth 558 million euros ($629.15 million), although it did not disclose the buyers.

The sale would boost BFA's capital by 20 million euros, of which 16 million correspond to Bankia itself.

($1 = 0.8869 euros)