BRIEF-Standard Life says to add Martin Gilbert as director after completion of proposed merger
* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors
MADRID May 7 The holding company of Spain's Bankia, BFA, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a bad property loan portfolio worth 558 million euros ($629.15 million), although it did not disclose the buyers.
The sale would boost BFA's capital by 20 million euros, of which 16 million correspond to Bankia itself.
($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing By Tomas Cobos)
NEW YORK, May 9 Bond dealers, large investment firms and other direct bidders on Tuesday purchased the most three-year Treasury notes at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.