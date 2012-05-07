MADRID May 7 Bankia's chairman Rodrigo Rato said in a statement on Monday he will step down from his current position as head of the troubled lender.

Rato, a former minister for the ruling centre-right People's Party, said he proposed Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, former chief executive of rival BBVA, as the new chairman of the bank. (Reporting by Martin Roberts and Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer)