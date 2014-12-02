MADRID Dec 2 Spanish nationalised bank Bankia said on Tuesday it had sold a portfolio of 38 property assets, including housing, stores and warehouses, to Goldman Sachs for 355 million euros ($441.73 million).

Bankia, which was bailed out by the state last year after it was crippled by exposure to Spain's collapsed property market, is in the process of disposing of assets.

(1 U.S. dollar = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)